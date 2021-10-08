Steve Bruce concedes Newcastle sack fear

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has admitted he might be sacked by the club following the completion of a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover.
On Thursday afternoon, the takeover of the Magpies was completed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who purchased the club from Mike Ashley for just over £300 million.
The takeover sees PIF take an 80 percent stake in the club, whilst Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben brothers' RB Sports & Media each take two 10 percent stakes at St James' Park.
With PIF worth more than £300 billion, the Magpies have just become one of the richest clubs in world football as they embark on a new era.
Whilst fans are dreaming of who the club might sign, attention will turn to what to do with the manager.
Staveley, who headed the consortium, told Sky Sports that she had spoken to Bruce but said they review everything at the club before making any decisions.
We're very supportive of Steve, and we've spoken to him. What we're going to do is not talk about managers or what big signings we can make.
We're going to do a review right through the football operations, of the commercial side as well, and come back and make some decisions.
But Newcastle are now second from bottom in the Premier League table and are yet to record a league win under Bruce this season.
The majority of the fanbase have been calling for Bruce to be sacked for some time and the new owners must now make a big call on who will lead their new era.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Bruce confirmed that he would like to stay on at Tyneside, but won't be "bitter or angry" if the club decides to make a change.
I want to continue, I'd like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for them.
New owners normally want a new manager. I've been around long enough to understand that.
That decision is not up to me. I accept that and I will accept what comes my way. I have to wait to have those conversations with people when the time is right.
The 60-year-old, who has been in charge of the club since July 2019, was already the bookies' favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.
This is not about me, I cannot stress that enough. I have said from the first day news of this takeover came out in public, that if it is the best thing for the football club, if it takes this magnificent football club forward then I am all for it.
I am not going to be bitter or angry about anything, whatever happens. Of course there will be sadness if I lose my job, it's the job I've wanted my whole life, certainly since I became a manager and as hard as it's been, I have been enormously proud to be manager of Newcastle United. That will never change.
Antonio Conte, Frank Lampard and Eddie Howe are among the favourites to replace Bruce.