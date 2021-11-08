Internacional mock Grêmio for relegation fight with fake coffins

A brawl erupted at the final whistle of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A match between derby rivals Internacional and Grêmio on Saturday.
Internacional won 1-0 at the Estádio Beira-Rio courtesy of a goal from former Shakhtar Donetsk man Taison in the first half.
Despite the game being an entertaining one, the real action was saved for after the final whistle.
Internacional players brought out cardboard cut-out coffins in Grêmio's traditional blue and black stripes to mock the fact that their local rivals loom closer to relegation.
After witnessing the provocation, the entire Grêmio squad raced onto the pitch to confront their rivals in front of the chanting home crowd, who were enjoying the scenes in front of them.
Officials, stewards and coaching staff desperately tried to separate them, but they struggled to do so as a number of players clashed.
As the officials tried to regain control of the situation, Grêmio defender Bruno Cortez and Internacional midfielder Patrick Nascimento were both shown red cards for their roles in the fracas.
Jogadores do Inter ergueram caixões do Grêmio logo após vitória no Gre-Nal. A confusão se formou. pic.twitter.com/NN5eKPpaEO— ge (@geglobo) November 6, 2021
Their fixture against each other is known as the Grenal derby, commonly known as one of the fiercest football rivalries in South America.
Grêmio currently sit 19th in the table with 26 points from their 29 games, and are likely to be relegated into the second division as they sit seven points from safety.
Last week, when they lost 3-1 to Palmeiras, Grêmio fans invaded the pitch and destroyed VAR equipment after having a goal ruled out for offside.