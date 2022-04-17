Leeds fans pay tribute to Marcelo Bielsa with full-page ad in Argentinian newspaper

A group of Leeds United fans have taken out a full-page advert in an Argentine newspaper to pen an emotional thank you message to former manager Marcelo Bielsa.
The West Yorkshire club took the decision to sack Bielsa in February following a miserable run of form and replacing him with Jesse Marsch.
Despite losing his job, the 66-year-old has earned legendary status at Elland Road following his ability to lead the club out of the Championship and establishing them in the Premier League with his enthralling style of football.
The city of Leeds named a street "Marcelo Bielsa Way" after him in 2020, following their promotion to the top tier of English football.
With no clear opportunity to say goodbye to their former boss, the Leeds supporters took matters into their own hands by taking out an advert in La Capital, a newspaper in Bielsa's hometown of Rosario.
The page has, "THANK YOU MARCELO" printed in large type, followed by a message to Bielsa in Spanish which translates to the following:
We stood in the August 2018 sun mesmerised by football we didn't know was possible, and we felt something again.
You reminded us that football can be beautiful and that a team can be greater than the sum of its parts. Side before self.
And you gave us so much more than football. You took us through a pandemic and brought us together while we were all apart. You showed us that integrity and decency matter, in good times and bad.
You embraced our fears and turned our despair into hope and our footballers into heroes. You improved us all.
You restored our pride, gave us joy and created precious memories that will last a lifetime. And it was beautiful, Marcelo. And it will always be so very beautiful. Thank you.