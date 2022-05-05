Zlatan Ibrahimović: I was too good for MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimović believes he was "too good for the Major League Soccer" following his two-year stint with LA Galaxy.
The Swedish striker scored 53 goals in 58 appearances for the Galaxy over two seasons between 2018 and 2019 before returning to AC Milan in Serie A.
Despite leaving Galaxy empty handed, with the club failing to make the play-offs in 2018 before losing in the Western Conference semi-finals the following year, the 11-time Ballon d'Or nominee still thinks he was too good for the competition in the league.
Asked how he felt about his time in MLS, Ibrahimović told ESPN's Gab & Juls Show:
I'm very happy. I'm very thankful for MLS because they gave me the chance to feel alive.
But the problem was I was still too alive. So I was too good for the whole competition. That is what I showed. And I'm the best ever to play in MLS and that is not me having ego or trying to show off now. That is true.
And when I was there, I enjoyed [it]. I had a good time. And I like the way they were working, the way they were doing the marketing stuff.
The veteran hitman moved to the United States in March 2018 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated early due to a serious knee injury.
And I think [playing in MLS] was the best way for me to come back after my injury. I was in the best condition ever. And I'm very proud I played for the MLS, because they were saying to me the stadiums are pretty empty when you play in that.
There was no empty stadiums when I was playing. It was even overbooked, so I cannot complain, and I'm very happy I was there.
When quizzed on his future, the 40-year-old did not rule out a return to MLS in the future, either as a player or following in Inter Miami owner David Beckham's footsteps and buying a franchise of his own.
You never know - maybe one day I'll come back. So to show them how, to give them a reminder what real football is.
So it's for two years. They get to see what real football is and I think they will never see something like that before. Maybe I come back and have my own club - you'll never know.