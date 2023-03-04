Pep Guardiola names his Man City successor

Pep Guardiola is tipping former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany to one day step into the hotseat at the Etihad Stadium.
The Belgian will make an emotional return to his old club with Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-final later this month.
Kompany spent 11 years at the Etihad, with the club legend lifting four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference before Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle United, Guardiola said:
All of us here and the fans are happy he will be back.
He will be back sooner or later. His destiny to be the manager of Manchester City is already written in the stars. It's going to happen, I don't know when but it is going to happen I am pretty sure.
It is my feeling, maybe I am wrong. He has the attributes, work ethic, knowledge of the game, well respected, experienced.
Doing what he has done is so difficult and he is doing really well. He knows the club, the environment, the fans, what our people need. The destiny is there.
The 36-year-old spent three years in charge of Anderlecht after leaving City but it is the job he has done at Turf Moor that has really caught the eye.
Burnley look almost guaranteed to be playing in the Premier League again next season as they sit top of the league after 34 games, having lost just two matches all season.
Kompany has also rejuvenated their playing style, moving from a rigid, battling style regularly associated with the club to a more fluid, possession-based style of football.
I am impressed with the consistency - the Championship is so difficult with the number of games. The consistency has been unbelievable.
They are close to being promoted to the Premier League next season and personally I am delighted with his success, what they are doing in Burnley.