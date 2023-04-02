Irked Zamalek president wants to ban fans over 'angry face' emoji

The president of Egyptian giants Zamalek has threatened to ban a group of fans who formed a giant "angry face" emoji during their African Champions League match against Sudan's Al-Merreikh.
Zamalek were already out of the continental competition before kick off, and their supporters decided to use the final group game to protest over the club's poor performance in the competition.
Dressed all in black instead of their usual white, around 150 Zamalek supporters sat in formation throughout the game on Friday, with about 30 of them forming an "angry face" emoji.
Following the incident, club president Mortada Mansour told reporters:
Zamalek wears white with two red lines. Whoever wants to support us is welcome, but not in black.
Those who went to the Al-Merreikh match in black will not be allowed to attend again.
Zamalek, who recently sacked Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira for the second time in two months, are currently fifth in the Egyptian league, 11 points behind rivals Al-Ahly, who have two games in hand.