Ex-Newcastle ace lifts lid on 'biggest regret in football'

Former Newcastle United midfielder Lee Bowyer has admitted that his biggest regret in football was not leaving Leeds United to join Liverpool back in 2002.
Known for his tough tackling and tenacious attitude, Bowyer was pursued by then-Liverpool manager Gérard Houllier in 2002.
The former England international even went as far as undergoing a medical examination for the potential transfer.
However, despite being halfway through the medical process, Bowyer decided that it didn't feel right for him at the time and ultimately rejected the move.
The 46-year-old has now explained it all to Monday Night Football about the potential move to Anfield and how it broke down.
I was very close [to joining Liverpool] - I was halfway through a medical but it just didn't feel right for me at the time.
That is my biggest regret in football not going to Liverpool at that time. If I could've turned the clock back I would've gone.
Looking back, I made the wrong decision. I knew my time was coming to an end at Leeds due to a few things behind the scenes that didn't sit well with me so I knew it was my time to go.
Instead of signing with Liverpool, Bowyer opted for a short-term deal with his boyhood club West Ham before eventually joining Newcastle on a free transfer in 2003.
I thought doing another five years up North being a long way away from my family after doing six years at Leeds didn't sit right, but after all that I ended up going to Newcastle which is even further away, so it makes no sense!