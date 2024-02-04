Cesc Fàbregas backs Xabi Alonso to succeed Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fàbregas believes Xabi Alonso would be the ideal candidate to replace Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool.
It's been just over a week since Klopp revealed he'd be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.
And there is a sense among the club's supporters that former Reds midfielder Alonso would be the best fit to succeed the German this summer.
Not only is Alonso the favourite because of his ties to Liverpool, for whom he featured in 210 games during his playing career, but the Spaniard is also regarded as one of the brightest up and coming coaches in world football.
The 42-year-old has done a brilliant job since being appointed at Bayer Leverkusen, with the club unbeaten in all competitions this season and currently sitting top of the Bundesliga.
Speaking on the BBC's Planet Premier League podcast, Fàbregas voiced his firm belief that Alonso has got the right skillset as a manager to take over from Klopp.
He's a very intelligent guy. He's been up there. He's done it all and he knows the standards that are being set at Liverpool.
The crowd love him, and also I think he's a really good coach. He's got good ideas.
Maybe he plays slightly differently [to Klopp] but I think he's got adaptability.
I saw him around when he was the coach of Real Sociedad B, then now at Bayer Leverkusen. He does different things.
He's capable of adapting to the situation and to different types of players he's got and he's got the right mentality.
He's young, but the good thing about him is that he's got very clear ideas. He's an intelligent, stable guy and has the right personality.
So it's a big shout, but I agree that he [would be] able to do it.