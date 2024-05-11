How Taylor Swift could help Ollie Watkins win Premier League Player of the Season

An Aston Villa fan has tried to rally fans of pop superstar Taylor Swift to vote for Ollie Watkins for the Premier League Player of the Season award.Watkins has been nominated for the award after a tremendous campaign for Villa which has encompassed him scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists in 35 Premier League appearances.However, the 28-year-old faces much competition from other Premier League stars for the Player of the Season award. Arsenal stars Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice are in contention along with Manchester City pair Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.Also up for the award are Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer and Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

And one Villa supporter on X, formerly known as Twitter, attempted to rally support from Swifties - term refers to fans of Swift - for Watkins.In a tweet, the Villa fan urged Swifties to vote for Watkins, highlighting the striker's love for the pop star's music.

heeey swifties!

ollie watkins: „i’m a huge swiftie, i listen to her new album #TTPD every morning!”

what a player, huge taylor swift fan! he has been nominated for the @premierleague player of the season award, please vote for him in the link below💜 pic.twitter.com/qIDw4GX1FA — 🌬️ (@cashmoons) May 9, 2024

Watkins' girlfriend Ellie Alderson has also retweeted the post in hopes of securing more votes for her partner.This move echoes a similar incident last year when Swifties hijacked voting for the Golden Boy Web award in favour of Jude Bellingham.That came after Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde, who was also up for the award, admitted that he doesn't like Swift's music.

Balde had been leading the voting until Swift's hardcore fans intervened, with Bellingham's vote share then going from 30 percent to 89 percent.