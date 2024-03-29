Shakira takes fresh dig at ex-husband Gerard Piqué

Popstar Shakira has spoken about being "husband-less" following her split from Gerard Piqué.
Shakira and Piqué were in a relationship for over a decade before announcing their separation in June 2022 amidst infidelity rumours.
The couple, who were never actually married, had two children together, Milan and Sasha.
READ MORE: Ex-Norwich director claims some black players 'would be in jail if not for football'
The Colombian singer has since poured her focus back into her music, releasing her first full album in seven years last Friday.
Titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, the album is believed to be inspired by her breakup.
I've been putting out music here and there but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work.
I didn't have time because of the husband factor. Now I'm husbandless. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free. Now I can actually work.
The 47-year-old also revealed the intentions behind the name of her new album, which translates to "Women No Longer Cry".
It's men's turn now. For too long we have been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we are women.
We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society.
We have to heal in a certain way. And I don't think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal. No one is supposed to tell a She-wolf how to lick her wounds.
Shakira and Piqué met in 2010 while filming the music video for the singer's song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
READ MORE: Leeds engage in weird Twitter beef with ex-One Direction's Niall Horan
The former Spain and Barcelona defender appeared in the video, and they reportedly struck up a conversation that led to a relationship.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.