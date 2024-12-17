Escort website offers to pay salary if Paul Pogba signs for Corinthians
The Frenhman is planning a return to football in 2025 when his 18-month ban is lifted in March, and is currently a free agent since his Juventus contract was terminated.
Since Pogba became a free agent, he has been linked with a move to several European clubs and Manchester City are reportedly the latest team to have shown interest in the World Cup winner.
Other than City, Pogba has also been tipped to join Brazilian Série A side Corinthians, where he could reunite with former United teammate Memphis Depay.
Corinthians president Augusto Melo also expressed interest in the move, and according to reports, dreams of Pogba joining the club.
However, signing the 31-year-old would be a significant financial investment for Corinthians, and they are seeking financial support to facilitate the deal.
And Brazilian publication Portal Leo Dias reports that Corinthians have been offered a helping hand in an ambitious move for Pogba.
Fatal Model, an escort advertisement platform, has reportedly offered R$4 million (€500k) per month to help cover Pogba's salary.
The financial offer was made through email to the Corinthians board on December 16, as a collaborative effort to bring another superstar to Brazilian football.
Fatal Model has been involved in sponsorship deals with various Brazilian clubs, including Vitória in Série A.
Speaking to Portal Leo Dias, Fatal Model director Nina Sag emphasised the unique opportunity presented by this proposal.
We would like to express our interest in actively contributing to making this operation possible, which certainly represents a unique opportunity for everyone involved.It is unclear whether the sponsorship deal complies with FIFA's regulations on third-party ownership.
Fatal Model has always supported sports. This time we saw an opportunity to strengthen ties with a club that was already on our list of interests.
