Brazilian actress swaps porn industry for soccer refereeing

Brazilian porn star Elisa Sanches is planning to take a radical turn in her career to follow her dream of becoming a soccer referee.
The 42-year-old, who has starred in hundreds of raunchy adult movies, is one of the most popular performers on some porn platforms.
Elisa, however, is set for quite the career shift after quitting the raunchy industry in order to learn how to be a referee.
The Brazilian, who currently resides in Rio de Janeiro, plans to enroll in the refereeing courses of the Rio de Janeiro State Football Federation (FERJ).
Whilst worried about how some fans will react to her porn past, she is eager to become a match official.
During an interview with UOL, Elisa, who has 1.8 million Instagram followers, said:
My biggest fear is prejudice in the field. It's the only thing that was holding me back.
It was always my childhood dream, but life let me forget that. I've set a goal that this year I would sign up and finally start my course to become a football referee.
I feel ready and in good shape with my body to go to the field. I see a bright future as a referee. I want to study hard for the tests and pass the first time.
However, Elisa fears that she would be made fun of by fans and disregarded by players because of her adult movies.
I confess that sometimes I wonder if the players and the public would respect me.
I'm a woman and a former porn star, so I have to be prepared for anything, but I'm still very excited.
Elisa already served as referee during a charity game at Queimados, Rio de Janeiro, in 2020.
I remember this special day in my life with great affection. I was fulfilling a dream - even if unofficially, but I got a taste of what it's like to be a referee on the field.
