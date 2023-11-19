Has Mia Khalifa switched football allegiance from West Ham to AC Milan?

West Ham United might not be too happy with their supposed fan Mia Khalifa, who has recently been seen wearing an AC Milan jersey in a series of social media posts.
The former pornstar revealed in 2018 that she was a massive West Ham fan when she uploaded a snap to Instagram with the caption: "COYI!"
But it seems Khalifa has now thrown her support Milan's way as she posed on a boat in the Italian giants' jersey.
The 30-year-old has not explicitly stated whether or not she is a fan of the Rossoneri, but her recent posts suggest that she may have a newfound appreciation for the team.
In one post, she can be seen posing with the club's third kit whilst enjoying her time at the sea. She captioned the post "The Open Sea," along with a heart emoji and a wave emoji.
Milan's official Instagram account even jumped on the post and reacted with a comment: "Forza MIlAn."