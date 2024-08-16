English non-league club have sponsor deal with TOILET PAPER
|Photo: @LewesFCMen
Who Gives A Crap is a profit for purpose organisation, which commit 50 percent of their profits to help ensure everyone has access to clean water and toilets within our lifetime and have already raised over £7 million.
This sponsorship sees the end of menswear company Lyle and Scott as Lewes' main shirt sponsor since 2020.
Emily Kraftman, UK boss of Who Gives A Crap, spoke to the club's website about the sponsorship.
This is not your normal sponsorship; it's about driving donations not fame.
As big fans of Lewes FC and what they stand for, we couldn't turn down the opportunity to help drive change across football and society through our partnership.
We look forward to successfully wiping the opposition together whilst supporting equal access for all to clean water and toilets.
It is claimed the kit will be the first "created by a toiled brand" as Lewes's commercial manager Stef McLoughlin looks forward "to a season of clean sheets."
This is the perfect alignment of two purpose driven organisations joining forces to create change.
We're nothing but purposefully unconventional and this partnership symbolises everything we stand for as a club.
I'm sure the fans and our owners across the world will all get behind our new signing and we look forward to delivering a lot of clean sheets together this season.
Lewes have risen in fame despite the men's team being in south eastern regional league, the Isthmain League, and the women's team competing in the FA Women's National League South due to their emphasis on gender equality.
The club became the first, in 2017, to split its resources equally between its men's and women's teams and in 2023 owners voted in favour of moving forward with a proposed takeover of the team by women’s football club acquirers Mercury 13.
