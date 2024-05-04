Ex-Arsenal star pays £30k to purchase 'The Invincibles' branding rights

Photo: Reuters

I had the idea because the name "Invincibles" becomes more and more popular approaching the 20th anniversary.



Nobody had it, so I was looking into it. I was ready to get the branding rights for our group, so everybody who's using it is violating our brand.



The club were probably a little surprised because nobody thought about having the brand name registered. At least they know it's now being controlled.

We have 28 players and 12 staff members, which includes the boss. The company has not been set up yet because we're still preparing.



There will be one or two events here very soon where we give something back to the people.



Everybody will be a shareholder of the company. The company gets the revenue and then hopefully everything is shared.



If we have income, we are going to do something for a charity.

Reports have claimed that Arsenal had never considered securing the trademark and were unaware that anyone had plans to do so.