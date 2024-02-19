Karim Benzema would've joined Arsenal in 2014 - had Luis Suárez didn't bite Giorgio Chiellini

Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Suárez has revealed he could have gone to Real Madrid, who were ready to sell Karim Benzema to Arsenal in 2014.
Ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Suárez was being linked with a host of Europe's top clubs after an incredible campaign with Liverpool.
However, a biting incident with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the tournament earned Suárez a four-month ban from football and put off a number of clubs, including Madrid.
Speaking to Uruguayan radio program La Mesa, Suárez has opened up on how things could have panned out very differently for him, Benzema and Arsenal.
My representatives spoke to Real Madrid before the 2014 World Cup. They wanted to sign me and everything was going in the right direction.
They were thinking about selling Karim Benzema to Arsenal, everything was already done.
However, when the World Cup started, Barcelona entered the race, and obviously I preferred Barça.
With the situation over the bite, Real Madrid lost interest, and Barça became more interested. In the end I had both options, and I chose Barça, because it was my dream.
Both Suárez and Benzema ended up doing pretty well out of the situation, with the Uruguayan winning a treble at Barcelona and the Frenchman playing an important part in Madrid's three successive Champions League crowns after that.