Newcastle introduce revolutionary new kit designed for deaf fans

Newcastle United are redefining the matchday experience for deaf and hard of hearing fans with a revolutionary haptic kit.
The shirt looks like a normal replica but it will turn noise into real-time touch sensation using special sensors and motors, known as haptic technology.
This allows deaf fans to feel the energy of the crowd during a live match.
The revolutionary kit will be used for the first time during a Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
Newcastle's shirt sponsor Sela will also donate its shirt sponsorship rights to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) for the match to raise awareness.
RNID is a national charity which supports 12 million people in the UK who are deaf, have hearing loss or health.
More clubs are using sign language during stadium announcements and on big screens whilst the RNID has carried out extensive research to show haptic technology improves the match day experience.
Sela has committed to providing this technology at all future Newcastle home games and hopes its actions will inspire football clubs across the Premier League, Europe and beyond to build on efforts to improve accessibility.
Ibrahim Mohtaseb, Senior Vice President of Sela, said:
St. James' Park is renowned for its noise and passion. Through this initiative we hope to enable deaf fans and fans with hearing loss to feel a part of this.
We would welcome the whole football family to join us by adopting the technology.
By acting now, we can collectively make watching live football matches an incredible experience for everyone who loves the game.
