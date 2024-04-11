74 English soccer clubs feature on world's longest multi-club scarf

The world's longest football club scarf, featuring the crests of 74 football clubs across England, Wales, and Scotland, has been created to mark the launch of the Kellogg's Football Camps programme.
The 100-metre-long scarf represents the involvement of EFL clubs, as well as Scottish powerhouses Celtic and Rangers.
It is the result of more than 500 combined hours spent on design, knitting, and sewing with each club element hand-sewn by a team of specialists in Manchester.
The impressive accessory was created to mark the launch of Kellogg's Football Camps programme, which are being held across the UK in partnership with the EFL, Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers.
We're delighted to announce #KelloggsFootballCamps 🥣⚽😃— EFL (@EFL) April 9, 2024
This exciting GB-wide programme by @KelloggsUKI kicks off this June, supported by EFL Clubs.
Buy a participating promotional pack & sign up now: https://t.co/gMT2ujWnnC
T&Cs: https://t.co/gZ9TspFbjg#EFL | #AD pic.twitter.com/yGYrqh9xSy
The football camps for girls and boys aged 5-15 years across the nation will aim to keep them active and entertained during the school summer holidays.
Speaking on behalf of the EFL's involvement in the programme, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson said:
For me, football camps during school breaks were where I had the most fun, kicking the football around with your mates.
The EFL has such an advantage being part of so many different communities up and down the country.
And to have Kellogg's on board this summer to give so many kids the same opportunity I had when I was younger, is really exciting.
Kellogg's Football Camps sessions will take place throughout June and July up to September.
