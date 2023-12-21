Arsenal star helps build container village for victims of Morocco earthquake

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has joined forces with a medical charity to provide relief for victims of September's devastating earthquake in Morocco.
The 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Marrakesh-Safi region of Morocco last September, causing nearly 3,000 deaths, over 5,000 injuries and widespread damage including to many historic landmarks.
In the midst of this tragedy, Saka felt a deep calling to help those affected by the disaster.
The England winger partnered with BigShoe, a children's medical charity, to build a container village to temporarily house families who had lost their homes.
The containers equipped with essential amenities like sleeping areas, kitchenettes, bathrooms, and power sockets.
The village provides refuge for 255 people, including 89 children, giving them a temporary haven whilst they rebuild their lives.
Saka's motivation stemmed from his desire to help those in need, especially children affected by the tragedy.
Hundreds of people in the Moroccan provinces of Al Haouz and Taroudannt lost their homes and loved ones in an earthquake. Thanks to Bukayo Saka, they are now receiving help, have a roof over their heads again and a smile on their faces. ❤️🙏🇲🇦#BigShoe #OneTeam #FootballConnects pic.twitter.com/oAaRvjHrPY— BigShoe (@BigShoe_11) December 19, 2023
I was shocked when I heard about the terrible earthquake in Morocco.
But in the moment I knew that I really want to help and we started to look at what we can do to help the displaced families.
We found a way to help relatively quickly and we were able to put a roof over their head and give them some comfort and hope to those who have lost everything through no fault of their own.
I hope that the 84 families and, above all, the 89 children in the containers can regain a piece of their everyday lives.
In situations where people are fighting for survival, losing their homes or their loved ones, you become even more aware of the privileged situation you live in.
Saka, whose parents both hail from Nigeria, has teamed up with BigShoe before to finance surgical operations for 120 Nigerian children suffering from diseases such as inguinal hernias, umbilical hernias and brain tumours.