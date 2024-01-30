Fans rush to help EFL cult hero forced to put title medal up for sale

Kind-hearted football fans have rushed to the aid of EFL cult hero and former Plymouth Argyle star David Norris, who had put his championship medal up for sale to fund legal fees.
The 42-year-old scored five goals in 45 matches to help Argyle win promotion to the Championship in 2004, but now has been forced to put his medal up for sale in an apparent bid to raise some much-needed cash.
Norris put the medal he won with the Pilgrims in 2004 on the market on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the latest attempt to raise funds to employ a solicitor to take his parents to court.
Plymouth Argyle fans / football fans/collectors ….— David Norris (@DMNorris19) January 28, 2024
League One Championship Medal from Plymouth Argyle winning the league and promotion to the Championship in the 2003/04 season ⚽️
DM Offers (currently £500) pic.twitter.com/2KB51M9WPN
Thank you appreciate the support. I didn’t expect this response. My parents have disappeared with my savings so going through solicitors/court to try and get some back but it’s obviously expensive. Ideally if I could get rid with a buy back option that would be great— David Norris (@DMNorris19) January 28, 2024
As it stands, a staggering £4,383 has been raised by 326 fans, exceeding the target of £1,000.
The former Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Leeds United midfielder was blown away by the show of support from fans of his former clubs.
I don’t know where to start. I was just trying to raise some money to help with solicitors/court costs but overwhelmed beyond belief for everyone’s support. Thank you for allowing me to keep the medal 💙💚 can’t believe the response. Once it’s over I will pay back or donate back https://t.co/0rgoE8LPvr— David Norris (@DMNorris19) January 28, 2024