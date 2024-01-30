 Fans rush to help EFL cult hero forced to put title medal up for sale | inside World Soccer


Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Kind-hearted football fans have rushed to the aid of EFL cult hero and former Plymouth Argyle star David Norris, who had put his championship medal up for sale to fund legal fees.

The 42-year-old scored five goals in 45 matches to help Argyle win promotion to the Championship in 2004, but now has been forced to put his medal up for sale in an apparent bid to raise some much-needed cash.

Norris put the medal he won with the Pilgrims in 2004 on the market on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the latest attempt to raise funds to employ a solicitor to take his parents to court.

News of his situation reached football fans, who rallied together to launch a crowdfunding campaign to raise the necessary funds.

As it stands, a staggering £4,383 has been raised by 326 fans, exceeding the target of £1,000.

The former Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Leeds United midfielder was blown away by the show of support from fans of his former clubs.

Overall, Norris played 520 league games and scored 70 goals between 2000 to 2018.

