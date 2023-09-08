Argentine soccer club subtly changed badge to raise awareness of testicular cancer

Argentine outfit Racing Club have secretly changed their logo in a superb campaign to raise awareness about testicular cancer.
In recent weeks, the Buenos Aires team have made subtle adjustments to their badge - a light blue shield with three white vertical stripes with the word "RACING" in white.
They have added a small lump to the bottom of the right stripe, gradually making it bigger over the past month.
The changes to the logo were made to mirror the growth rate of testicular cancer.
¿Qué pasó con nuestro escudo? pic.twitter.com/JvZfddqB2F— Racing Club (@RacingClub) September 6, 2023
The campaign was launched in partnership with FUCA, a cancer education and research foundation in Argentina.
Borussia Dortmund star Sebastien Haller and ex-Arsenal striker John Hartson are among the high-profile footballers to be diagnosed with testicular cancer.