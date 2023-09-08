 Argentine soccer club subtly changed badge to raise awareness of testicular cancer | inside World Soccer


Argentine soccer club subtly changed badge to raise awareness of testicular cancer

Friday, September 8, 2023

Argentine soccer club subtly changed badge to raise awareness of testicular cancer
Photo: @RacingClub

Argentine outfit Racing Club have secretly changed their logo in a superb campaign to raise awareness about testicular cancer.

In recent weeks, the Buenos Aires team have made subtle adjustments to their badge - a light blue shield with three white vertical stripes with the word "RACING" in white.

They have added a small lump to the bottom of the right stripe, gradually making it bigger over the past month.

The changes to the logo were made to mirror the growth rate of testicular cancer.

Many fans did not even notice the change - just as many men will not realise when testicular cancer starts to develop.

The campaign was launched in partnership with FUCA, a cancer education and research foundation in Argentina.

Borussia Dortmund star Sebastien Haller and ex-Arsenal striker John Hartson are among the high-profile footballers to be diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Friday, September 08, 2023
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License