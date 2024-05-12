Why AC Milan players wearing mother's names on kits vs Cagliari

Photo: acmilan.com

AC Milan players wore their mother's surnames instead of their usual names on the back of their jerseys during Saturday's Serie A match against Cagliari.During the game at San Siro, the maternal surnames were announced alongside the paternal surnames during the line-ups announcement, both by the stadium announcer and on the big screens.It was part of an initiative, created in collaboration with Serviceplan Italia and promoted by Lega Serie A, to celebrate Mother's Day and raise awareness about a recent change in Italian law.

In June 2022, an Italian court ruled that a law in the country that automatically assigned children their father's last name was discriminatory.Since June 1 of that year, both parents must now have the right to choose their children's surnames, as a fundamental element of their personal identity.After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned on MatchWornShirt, with part of the proceeds being donated to the "A Goal to Dream" project, whilst promotes female empowerment through sport in Pakistan.