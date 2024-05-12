Why AC Milan players wearing mother's names on kits vs Cagliari
|Photo: acmilan.com
During the game at San Siro, the maternal surnames were announced alongside the paternal surnames during the line-ups announcement, both by the stadium announcer and on the big screens.
|Photo: @acmilan
Since June 1 of that year, both parents must now have the right to choose their children's surnames, as a fundamental element of their personal identity.
After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned on MatchWornShirt, with part of the proceeds being donated to the "A Goal to Dream" project, whilst promotes female empowerment through sport in Pakistan.
