Paul Pogba wanted to leave Man United three years before eventual exit
|Photo: Reuters
The Frenchman spent three years in United's youth system and after a four-season spell at Juventus, he returned to Old Trafford in a record £89 million deal in the summer of 2016.
His second spell at the Red Devils, though, never hit the heights he was expected.
But a rare burst of sustained fitness underpinned his impressive performances in the 2018/19 campaign, scoring 16 goals from 47 games in all competitions.
Despite his strong form, the World Cup winner hinted at a potential exit in search of a new challenge that following summer.
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Pogba explained that he went to the club's chief executive Ed Woodward in search of a transfer.
The year José [Mourinho] went and Ole [Gunnar Solskjær] came, it was my best season at United but after the last game I told Ole and Ed Woodward that I thought it was my last year and that I wanted to leave.
I was 27, it didn't work out the way I wanted. I gave my best but didn't see the club going upwards. Manchester City and Liverpool were better than us and they were improving.
My head was already that I wanted to go but I came back for pre-season because I wanted to be professional. I spoke to Ed to try to make a move but he blocked it.
I didn't want to play for United anymore but I had to be professional. Mentally I wasn't there and then I got the injuries.
Pogba left United in 2022 and is currently at Juventus, with his return to football potentially set to come later this season following the reduction in his doping ban.
