Nemanja Matić names two players who 'always late' to Man United training

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matić has revealed that Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba were frequently late for training during his time at the club.
The 35-year-old joined United in 2017 from Chelsea and he spent five years at Old Trafford, making 183 appearances before leaving on a free transfer at the end of the 2021/22 season.
Before joining United, Matić was an influential member of a Chelsea squad that was hugely successful and when comparing the two teams, he was surprised by the difference in standards between the two clubs.
The the Serbian international, speaking in an interview with YouTube channel YU Planet, discussed the standards he encountered at United.
At Chelsea, players acted professionally, they were punctual and were never late for training but at United it happened almost every day.
Among the players who would always be late were Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho and a couple of other players.
The lateness of the players would anger their teammates, and that a disciplinary committee was even set up to deal with the issue.
The rest of us who were always on time were angry so we decided to form a kind of an internal disciplinary committee with me serving as its president.
I put a sheet of paper up on the wall where I documented the names of individuals arriving late. During one particular season we collected around £75,000 in fines.
We had planned to use the money to throw a party in London but we didn’t due to the Covid outbreak.
Pogba left United in the same summer as Matić, returning to Juventus whereas Sancho is still at United but has been banished from the first team after disagreeing with manager Erik ten Hag in public in September.