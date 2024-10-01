Home dimitar berbatov manchester city manchester united news todayilearned

Dimitar Berbatov swore at agent when Man City tried signing him in 2008

Photo: Jon Super/AP
Dimitar Berbatov has revealed he swore at his agent having been informed Manchester City attempted to hijack his Manchester United move in 2008.

After tricky negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur, United managed to secure Berbatov on the transfer deadline day in a deal worth £30.75 million.

However, things could have been different for Berbatov as at the same time, City were looking to bring the silky Bulgarian forward to the Etihad in a last-minute hijack.

Tottenham accepted an offer from the Citizens, but Berbatov's desire to represent United left neighbours City red-faced.

Recalling the dramatic deadline day 16 years ago, Berbatov told The Telegraph:

They wanted to sign me on the last day of the market.

I told my agent, "F*** off, we're going to United." Because of the history, the prestige, the players, the manager, the shirt.

I never had any doubt that Old Trafford was the right decision.

Berbatov was subsequently met by Sir Alex Ferguson upon his touchdown at Manchester airport.

I was shocked because it can be intimidating and especially for me, stepping out the plane and bam you see Sir Alex!

I was like, "What do I say, how do I address him, will I look stupid?" I had all these questions in my head, but he was great.

He took us to Carrington and the drive in the car was like science fiction. I didn't even know what to say.

It was a perfect day. Exhausting, but perfect, because I had worked so hard to get there.

Berbatov spent four years at United, scoring 56 goals in 149 appearances whilst lifting two Premier Leagues titles, two Community Shields, a League Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

