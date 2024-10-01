Dimitar Berbatov swore at agent when Man City tried signing him in 2008
|Photo: Jon Super/AP
After tricky negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur, United managed to secure Berbatov on the transfer deadline day in a deal worth £30.75 million.
However, things could have been different for Berbatov as at the same time, City were looking to bring the silky Bulgarian forward to the Etihad in a last-minute hijack.
Tottenham accepted an offer from the Citizens, but Berbatov's desire to represent United left neighbours City red-faced.
Recalling the dramatic deadline day 16 years ago, Berbatov told The Telegraph:
They wanted to sign me on the last day of the market.
I told my agent, "F*** off, we're going to United." Because of the history, the prestige, the players, the manager, the shirt.
I never had any doubt that Old Trafford was the right decision.
Berbatov was subsequently met by Sir Alex Ferguson upon his touchdown at Manchester airport.
I was shocked because it can be intimidating and especially for me, stepping out the plane and bam you see Sir Alex!
I was like, "What do I say, how do I address him, will I look stupid?" I had all these questions in my head, but he was great.
He took us to Carrington and the drive in the car was like science fiction. I didn't even know what to say.
It was a perfect day. Exhausting, but perfect, because I had worked so hard to get there.
Berbatov spent four years at United, scoring 56 goals in 149 appearances whilst lifting two Premier Leagues titles, two Community Shields, a League Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup.
