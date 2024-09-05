Home manchester united news paul scholes premier league todayilearned

Paul Scholes exposes Man Utd flop who 'couldn't kick a football'

Photo: Getty Images
Paul Scholes has labelled one of his former Manchester United teammates as the club's worst signing of all time.

The Red Devils legend saw plenty of world-class players come through the doors at Old Trafford during his 20-year career at the club, but it was not without a few underwhelming new arrivals.

During The Overlap's Fan Debate with ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and journalist David Ornstein, Scholes shared who he believes are the worst signings in United's history.

And the former England international settled on goalkeeper Mark Bosnich, who joined United from Aston Villa in 1999.

I go back to the goalkeepers, when we had to replace Peter Schmeichel which is always going to be difficult.

Fabian Barthez was great, but I'm thinking more like [Massimo] Taibi, Mark Bosnich... I thought he was a good keeper at Villa, Mark. He came to us and was so unprofessional. Honestly, it was ridiculous.

In shooting practice, you normally have like 15-20 minutes, after three shots he was knackered. And I never realised, he couldn't kick a football! Honestly, I'd never seen anything like it.

We played Everton away first game of the season and none of us picked up on it - he couldn't reach the halfway line. And there was no wind, it was a perfect day.

And then you look at his feet... size 14s. Honestly, he was just kicking the floor. Disappointment.

