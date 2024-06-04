'Man Utd have ruined careers of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Sofyan Amrabat'
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
United endured a very disappointing and underwhelming campaign that saw them finish in eighth position in the Premier League, their lowest-ever since 1989/90.
The campaign was also plagued by a drastic fall in form from some of the top stars.
Now, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Fàbregas has pinpointed the fall from grace of Casemiro, Sancho and Amrabat as proof that all is not well at Old Trafford.
READ MORE: Nemanja Matić names two players who 'always late' to Man United training
The Spaniard, currently working as an assistant at newly-promoted Serie A side Como, reckons that three players would be better elsewhere.
Speaking to BBC's Planet Premier League podcast, Fàbregas said:
Look at Sancho. He's not doing well at United, he goes to Dortmund and he looks again like the player we all thought he was going to be.
Look at the midfielder that impressed for Morocco at the World Cup [Amrabat], he was fantastic. And then he goes to Man United and he's not been the same player.
Casemiro won Champions League after Champions League at Real Madrid. He was the best defensive midfielder in the world and then he goes to Manchester United and looks like a completely different player.
Obviously it makes me think that something is wrong there. It's not a coincidence that three top, top players come in and they are not good all of a sudden.
Casemiro enjoyed a fine debut season with the Red Devils after joining from Madrid in 2022.
However, the Brazilian seemed to struggle with the pace of the Premier League on multiple occasions last term.
Meanwhile, Sancho shipped off on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January after falling out with United boss Erik ten Hag.
Whilst Amrabat has largely failed to live up to his billing following his loan move from Fiorentina last summer.
Also Read:
- Ex-Man Utd assistant gives insight into Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial exit
- Tottenham tried to sign Bruno Fernandes before Man Utd
- Robert Lewandowski lifts lid on failed Man Utd move
- Juan Mata reveals Zlatan Ibrahimović's first words to Man Utd dressing room
- André Onana admits to questioning decision to move to 'Rainchester'
Post a Comment