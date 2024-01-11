Jadon Sancho reactivates Instagram to 'confirm' Borussia Dortmund return

Jadon Sancho has marked his impending return to Borussia Dortmund by reactivating his Instagram account, having previously deactivated it amid his rift with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
The 23-year-old has been off the social media platform after having a public fallout with ten Hag, which led to him being banished from the first team.
Sancho has not played a single competitive game since appearing for the Red Devils against Nottingham Forest in August 2023.
With the relationship between player and manager seemingly beyond repair, United are set to offload Sancho this month, with a loan move back to Dortmund imminent.
The deal is reportedly worth €4 million, with Dortmund paying part of Sancho’s salary, although there is no option to buy included.
Upbeat about the prospect of first-team football again soon, Sancho's social media blackout appears to be over.
The England winger changed his profile picture to a snap of his legs in the Dortmund colours.
Sancho previously played with Dortmund from 2017 to 2021, making 137 appearances for the club and recording 50 goals.