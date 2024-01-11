 Jadon Sancho reactivates Instagram to 'confirm' Borussia Dortmund return | inside World Soccer


Jadon Sancho reactivates Instagram to 'confirm' Borussia Dortmund return

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Jadon Sancho has been banished from the Manchester United first team after having a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag
Photo: Laurence Griffiths/GETTY IMAGES

Jadon Sancho has marked his impending return to Borussia Dortmund by reactivating his Instagram account, having previously deactivated it amid his rift with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old has been off the social media platform after having a public fallout with ten Hag, which led to him being banished from the first team.

Sancho has not played a single competitive game since appearing for the Red Devils against Nottingham Forest in August 2023.

With the relationship between player and manager seemingly beyond repair, United are set to offload Sancho this month, with a loan move back to Dortmund imminent.

The deal is reportedly worth €4 million, with Dortmund paying part of Sancho’s salary, although there is no option to buy included.

Upbeat about the prospect of first-team football again soon, Sancho's social media blackout appears to be over.

The England winger changed his profile picture to a snap of his legs in the Dortmund colours.

Jadon Sancho reactivates Instagram to 'confirm' Borussia Dortmund return
Photo: Instagram/sanchooo10

Sancho previously played with Dortmund from 2017 to 2021, making 137 appearances for the club and recording 50 goals.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Thursday, January 11, 2024
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License