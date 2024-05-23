Robert Lewandowski lifts lid on failed Man Utd move
|Photo: AP
Then-United boss Sir Alex Ferguson expressed interest in signing Lewandowski when he was still at Dortmund.
With European clubs circling, Ferguson made a call to try and land United one of the best striking talents in the world.
However, Dortmund refused to sell him, and Lewandowski ended up staying.
Speaking to The Sun while promoting gaming company G2A, the Barcelona striker said:
I have to say that I had decided to go to Manchester United.
I remember when I was speaking with Sir Alex Ferguson and I was already decided.
I was 22, 23 [years old] and it was after one or two years in Dortmund [when Sir Alex called me].
You cannot say no [to him], it's the prime of Manchester United, the prime of Sir Alex Ferguson. I was decided, okay, I want to join to Manchester United.
But in the end Dortmund said no. So I had to respect this.
Lewandowski eventually moved to Bayern Munich where he won eight Bundesliga titles, along with the Champions League in 2020.
Meanwhile, Ferguson dusted himself down following the Lewandowski disappointment and went on to sign Robin van Persie from Arsenal.
