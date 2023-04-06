Sir Alex Ferguson tried to sign Robert Lewandowski for Man Utd

Robert Lewandowski once held a discreet phone conversation with then-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who convinced him to join the Premier League giants.
The Poland and Barcelona star had started rising through the Polish lower leagues from the age of 16, landing with top flight Lech Poznań in 2008 and scored 41 times in 82 appearances across all competitions.
That paved the way for a move to Borussia Dortmund, with the young striker a regular in the Black and Yellow side that won the 2010/11 Bundesliga title.
With European clubs circling, Ferguson made a call in 2011 to try and land United one of the best striking talents in the world.
Lewandowski has now recalled the moment in an interview with Sport Bild.
I remember the moment exactly. We had a friendly with Dortmund in preparation, I think against Bochum. I was subbed at half-time.
I looked at my mobile phone in the dressing room. There was a text message with the sender +44. Ferguson had tried to call me and then sent me a message. He wanted to talk to me.
I was still in the dressing room, I took a shower and called him back, in a quiet corner.
My English wasn't as good as it is today. He has a strong Scottish accent. I was so focused on understanding what he meant! Alex Ferguson tried to be considerate, spoke slowly.
I was 22-years-old, it was a special moment.
Lewandowski was ready to quit the Bundesliga side, only for then-Dortmund boss Jürgen Klopp to block the transfer.
I spoke to [Dortmund CEO] Aki Watzke and Jürgen Klopp in the camp. I wanted to go to Man United! But they said: "No chance, Robert. We need you. You have to stay."
The 34-year-old moved to Bayern Munich a few years later, where he spent eight seasons, in which he scored an incredible 344 goals in 375 appearances, winning every trophy on offer.