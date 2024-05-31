Tottenham tried to sign Bruno Fernandes before Man Utd
It is well known that Spurs were in for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder in the summer of 2019, following their Champions League final loss against Liverpool.
Bruno himself was even excited about the potential move to the Premier League.
However, negotiations between both clubs fell through, and the transfer didn't happen.
And now Fernandes, writing in the Players' Tribune, has lifted the lid on his failed transfer to North London.
The previous summer, there were some rumors about Premier League clubs being interested in me, but the only thing that was concrete was Tottenham.
It feels weird to me now, but at the time, I was excited. One of my life goals was to play in the Premier League.
I tried to block out all the noise, but in the age we are living in, with social media and phones and text, of course my friends let me know about the rumours.
As a kid from Portugal, you can’t help but dream a bit about playing at the big grounds in England.
In the end, the clubs couldn’t reach an agreement, and the deal fell apart.
It was a complicated emotion, but I was really happy at Sporting.
I felt the love of the fans, and it was a fantastic place for me. But it was not my destiny.
Bruno stayed at Sporting for a little longer before eventually joining Manchester United for a reported fee of £67.7 million.
