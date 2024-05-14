Ex-Spurs and Liverpool star searching for new club on LinkedIn

Photo: Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool defender Steven Caulker is currently looking for a new club on professional networking site LinkedIn.Caulker, who made 123 appearances in the Premier League, most recently played as player-manager for Malaga City in the Tercera Federación, the fifth tier of the Spanish football league system.And the 32-year-old has set his sights on finding his next job with a view to still playing but also becoming a manager.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

After coming through the ranks at Spurs, Caulker enjoyed campaigns at Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers before heading out on loan at both Liverpool and Southampton.Stints with various clubs in Scotland, Turkey and the Championship marked the back end of an impressive career that saw him score in his one and only England appearance.Caulker, who played for several EFL clubs including Bristol City and Swansea City, also represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics, but later switched allegiances and played 13 times for Sierra Leone.