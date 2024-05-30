Steven Gerrard went to Sir Alex Ferguson for advice after Aston Villa sack
|Photo: PA
The Liverpool icon was given the sack at Villa Park just two months into the 2022/23 campaign with his side hovering above the relegation zone.
His sacking was the first major setback in his managerial journey, having enjoyed success with both Liverpool's U18s team as well as with Rangers.
In an interview with The Telegraph, Gerrard shared how being sacked was a painful experience that dented his confidence.
However, words of wisdom from legendary Manchester United boss Ferguson helped him keep his chin up.
It was tough. It hurt. I felt it.
But what people need to understand is if I didn't feel that, if I didn't take that personally, if I didn't take full responsibility for that, then I am not Steven Gerrard anymore because when it's football and it's professional and it's something that I love I will always own it.
I am not one of those people who looks to blame, who looks to point fingers. It's not my style and that's the reason why I needed a period of time to process that hard toughness.
It knocked my confidence a little bit. It does. I spoke to a lot of managers around it.
I went to see Alex Ferguson for a couple of hours and he said, "Take your time, don't jump into anything. Take your time and process it, analyse it." And that is what I have done.
Gerrard took a nine-month break before getting back into the game with Saudi Pro League's Al-Ettifaq amid the recent surge of high profile arrivals in the Gulf state.
I wouldn't be here if I wasn't taking it seriously. I take football seriously. Always have.
And at the same time, I will never disrespect a person or an organisation by making a decision when I am not ready.
