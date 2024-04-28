Sir Alex Ferguson called Chelsea legend 'every week' in bid to sign him

Former Chelsea skipper John Terry has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson was so keen to bring him to Manchester United that he phoned him "every week."
Terry, who spent an impressive 22 years at Chelsea commencing from when he was just 14 in 1995, is considered one of the club's greatest ever players.
However, things could have been different for the former England captain.
Ferguson, known for his keen eye for talent, tried very hard to sign Terry when he was just a young teenager.
In a chat with William Hill's podcast, Up Front with Simon Jordan, Terry opened up on how Ferguson would contact him weekly in a bid to persuade him to join United.
I was in the West Ham academy for two or three years and one night we found out our coach had left, so I told my dad that I didn't want to go back.
Then I went to Arsenal for a year and at that time I was floating between Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Arsenal and United both rolled out the red carpet for me, but Chelsea didn't do anything.
I had Sir Alex Ferguson phoning my house every week to speak to me and my dad, checking that I was going to school and training correctly.
Even with all that, when I walked into Chelsea I just knew it was the right club for me.
I felt like it was my home, like when you walk into a house and just feel you belong there for the next 20 years.
I was leaving school at 4:30pm to get to Chelsea at seven o'clock, then wouldn't get home until 11:30pm. I did that for a couple of years by myself. I absolutely loved it and I fell in love with Chelsea.
