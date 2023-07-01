How young John Terry almost signed for Man Utd

Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed that he was close to joining Manchester United as a youngster.
The former England captain started out at West Ham United and at the age of 14, he had the chance to sign with either Chelsea, United, or Arsenal.
However, the 42-year-old had fallen in love with Chelsea and decided to sign with them instead.
Back in 2020, Terry told the Footballer's Guide to Football podcast:
I actually went up to Man United for a year, so I was kind of travelling up in school holidays.
I went up with David Beckham when he signed his first pro contract. We went up in the car together.
I was there on a two-week training camp. I went up, stayed up for a couple weeks every school holiday really on my own, which was tough to be fair, being away from home.
Then I had the option between Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United and to be fair all of them went above and beyond. The moment I walked into Chelsea, it just felt right, I know that's going to sound really bizarre.
Terry's father - a big United fan - was so furious with his son's decision to join Chelsea instead of the Red Devils that he refused to join him when he signed his first contract.
My dad never wanted me to sign for Chelsea. Actually, on the picture of me signing my schoolboy form at the club, my dad refused to go on the pitch with me.
I'm in the tunnel, the players are coming off the pitch and I'm waiting in the tunnel, Glenn Hoddle goes past and my dad's going: "You're not signing for this football club, we should sign for Man United."
Again, me being me at the time I'm going: "I'm 100 percent I'm signing here, if you don't come out with me I'm going out to sign."
And you needed a parent, so my mum said she would come and sign it with me. My dad's going mad at my mum: "No you wont."
There's a picture of my mum and Graham Rix signing my contract, but my dad refused and absolutely kicked off that night. Again, me being the character I was, I knew Chelsea was right for me.
One night that was probably supposed to be one of the best nights of my life turned out to be a tough one for a young 14-year-old to be honest.
Whilst his father may not have been happy with Terry's decision at the time, he eventually came to accept it, and was there to support his son throughout his career.
Terry went on to play 717 times for Chelsea, scoring 67 goals and winning a host of trophies including five Premier League titles.