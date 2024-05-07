'How Sir Alex Ferguson broke retirement news to Man Utd players'
Widely seen as one of the greatest managers of all time, Ferguson had been in charge of United since 1986 and had won a wide array of trophies.
In total, the legendary Scot won 38 trophies as United manager, which included 13 league titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League trophies.
Ferguson retired in 2013, and Young recalled the emotional day in May 2013 when Ferguson called a meeting in the United dressing room to inform the players of the news.
Speaking as a special guest on Sky Sports after United's 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night, the Everton full-back said:
We obviously knew his wife's sister wasn't well.
I can think back to the day he came in the dressing room and the boss never really had a meeting with us in our dressing room and he called a meeting and everyone was like, "Something's not right here."
When he came in and he explained his reason of course everyone understood it fully and you knew why he was having to step aside.
Whilst the players understood Ferguson's decision, they were unable to hold back the emotions.
How everyone's got that respect for him, there were tears in the dressing room because of him leaving and players had been with him for so long. Even players that had just come in, he apologised to a couple of players that had just been signed.
It was tough to take, it was tough to handle but everyone knew the decision why he took it.
Young played under Ferguson for the last two seasons of his managerial career at Old Trafford.
Despite Ferguson's departure, the former England international remained at United until 2020 and added the FA Cup, the Europa League and the League Cup to his honours list.
