Steven Gerrard mocked by newly-promoted Saudi Pro League club
|Photo: @Ettifaq_EN
Both sides are based in the Greater Dammam area of Saudi Arabia, with Al-Qadsiah recently celebrating their promotion to the Saudi Pro League as champions of the second division.
Upon securing promotion, Al-Ettifaq sent a cheeky tweet to their local rivals: "We welcome you back to the top flight for the sixth time."
Al-Qadsiah are known as the yo-yo club of Saudi Arabian football, although since being transformed into a big-money company by the Saudi Ministry of Sports back in 2023, that status will now surely come under threat.
And Al-Qadsiah shot back with a personal barb at Al-Ettifaq boss Gerrard by posting his costly slip during Liverpool's Premier League clash against Chelsea back in 2014.
Accompanying the video, Al Qadsiah also wrote: "Sometimes the spotlight is slippery."
بعض الأحيـان تكون "الأضواء" زلـقـة 👀#الفارس_رجع 💛❤️ https://t.co/NevfzihVEP pic.twitter.com/7HR1RVl9gM— نادي القادسية السعودي (@Alqadsiah) May 7, 2024
