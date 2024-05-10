Home

Steven Gerrard mocked by newly-promoted Saudi Pro League club

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been caught in the middle of bizarre social media exchange between his current club Al-Ettifaq and Al-Qadsiah.

Both sides are based in the Greater Dammam area of Saudi Arabia, with Al-Qadsiah recently celebrating their promotion to the Saudi Pro League as champions of the second division.

Upon securing promotion, Al-Ettifaq sent a cheeky tweet to their local rivals: "We welcome you back to the top flight for the sixth time."

Al-Qadsiah are known as the yo-yo club of Saudi Arabian football, although since being transformed into a big-money company by the Saudi Ministry of Sports back in 2023, that status will now surely come under threat.

And Al-Qadsiah shot back with a personal barb at Al-Ettifaq boss Gerrard by posting his costly slip during Liverpool's Premier League clash against Chelsea back in 2014.

Accompanying the video, Al Qadsiah also wrote: "Sometimes the spotlight is slippery."

