Furious fan WHIPS Al-Ittihad player after Saudi Super Cup final loss

There was a disturbing incident on Thursday when one supporter WHIPPED one of Al-Ittihad's players in the aftermath of the Saudi Super Cup final.
Al-Ittihad were facing Al-Hilal for the Saudi Super Cup trophy but fell to a one-sided 4-1 defeat.
And Al-Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah appeared to bear the brunt of frustration from the stands and was later targeted by one irate spectator.
As the Moroccan made his way off the pitch, he appeared to hear the abuse being hurled his way and reacted by splashing the supporter in water from his bottle.
But in an incredible response, the fan brandished a whip and lashed out at Al-Ittihad's No 99 from the stands.
Thankfully, players and officials quickly intervened to break up the fracas and take the player to safety.
Meanwhile, another fan managed to restrain the whip-wielding spectator before stadium security arrived and guided him further away.
Al-Ittihad, who have signed the likes of Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, ex-Chelsea ace N'Golo Kante and former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho in the past year, are struggling domestically.
They were crowned champions last season, but currently are fourth in the Saudi Pro League table and are a whopping 30 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.
