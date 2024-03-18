Trabzonspor fans invade pitch & fight Fenerbahçe players after defeat

There were more disgraceful scenes in Turkish football as a wild on-pitch brawl broke out after the final whistle in the game between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe on Sunday.
Ugly scenes unfolded at full-time of Fenerbahçe's dramatic 3-2 win in the Turkish Super Lig at rivals Trabzonspor.
With the Fenerbahçe players celebrating their victory in the middle of the pitch, a Trabzonspor fan found his way past security staff and ran in their direction.
Whilst the supporter was being chased by stewards, more and more fans flocked onto the pitch as chaos ensued.
Some Fenerbahçe players, including Michy Batshuayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel, retaliated against the attacking fans.
#SONDAKİKA Fenerbahçeli oyuncular orta sahada galibiyet kutlarken Trabzonspor taraftarları sahaya indi. pic.twitter.com/2RGY39PrAn— 61saat (@61saat) March 17, 2024
Batshuayi could be seen walking towards the tunnel and after spotting a fan running in his direction, the Belgian appeared to perform a spinning high kick.
Meanwhile, Osayi-Samuel knocked one of the pitch invaders to the ground after being confronted.
Michy Batshuayi did a spinning high kick at a fan who tried to attack him… 😳— Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) March 17, 2024
pic.twitter.com/fiq0hvAiaO
Fenerbahçe players eventually made their way to the tunnel to escape the Trabzonspor fans as security guards intervened to separate the fans and players.
🚨😳 Bright Osayi-Samuel after Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahçe game.pic.twitter.com/uasxI4tUPe— TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) March 17, 2024
Both Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe are expected to feel the force of the Turkish football authorities following the shocking scenes.
It is the latest incident in a season of shame for Turkish football.
In December, Ankaragücü president Faruk Koca stormed onto the pitch and punched referee Halil Umut Meler.
The incident led to a week-long suspension of football in the country, while Koca was arrested.
