André Onana admits to questioning decision to move to 'Rainchester'
|Photo: @AndreyOnana
The Cameroon international joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan in a deal worth £43.8 million last summer after David de Gea's 12-year stay at the club came to an end.
A tough start to life in Manchester, though, was widely documented as Onana struggled to adapt to a new team.
The 28-year-old made a string of high-profile errors earlier this season but has cemented himself in Erik ten Hag's side
Speaking to MUTV on his arrival at the club, Onana admitted that he often second guessed his decision to make the move to Old Trafford.
It was really hard [to start off with] but it's the first time I faced such a situation.
Now I know the league, I know the people, I know the country, I know Manchester - okay, Rainchester!
When I look back now, I'm just smiling because it was a big lesson for me. But in the beginning I was like, "Wow, did I make the right choice?"
But I'm definitely 100 per cent sure I made the right choice because Manchester United is the bigger club in this country, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world.
Who would say no to come to play for this beautiful club?
