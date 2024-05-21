Juan Mata reveals Zlatan Ibrahimović's first words to Man Utd dressing room
Ibrahimović is known for his larger-than-life personality and was full of confidence when he arrived at Old Trafford in 2016.
By that stage in his career, the Swede had already won league titles with Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.
Speaking to FourFourTwo magazine, Mata, who had signed from Chelsea two years earlier, has recalled how Ibrahimović made an instant impact in the dressing room at Carrington with his first words to the squad.
When he first arrived in the Carrington dressing room, there were a few players around and the first thing he said was, "God has arrived."
People were freaking out, but after 10 seconds he started laughing and it was just a joke. It may sound arrogant, but that's the way he is.
United won the Europa League and the League Cup in the 2016/17 season, with Ibrahimović netting 29 goals in 53 games during his two-year spell with the club.
After leaving the Red Devils in 2018, Ibrahimović signed for LA Galaxy and then returned to Milan before retiring last year.
