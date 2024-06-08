Juventus icon has 'no regrets' about rejecting Man Utd and Newcastle
|Photo: @delpieroale
Del Piero was tracked by the two Premier League clubs in 2006 following Juventus' demotion to Serie B following the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal.
However, his strong loyalty to Juventus ultimately led him to reject both opportunities and helped the Bianconeri back to Serie A glory.
Talking ahead of Sunday's Soccer Aid, Del Piero was asked by talkSPORT if a move to England ever came close.
Yeah, it happened with Newcastle and Man United.
It didn't happen in the end because I was captain of Juve and happy at Juve and for me it was everything. I was a Juventus fan from the beginning when I was a young kid.
I wasn't looking for more money or more things. They gave me good money in Turin and I became captain and stayed 19 years going through everything from paradise to hell and I'm happy about that.
It's a unique story and a unique journey.
Of course I would have loved to have had the chance to play here because I always enjoyed playing here, but it didn't happen.
Despite being a keen admirer of English football, the now 49-year-old has no regrets about not being able to play in the Premier League.
No regrets because everything that I chose in my career, I don't regret - including relegation with Juventus.
That was a hard choice, but I'm still happy that I made it because I truly believe in one way and that is still my way.
Joining Juventus in 1993, Del Piero made 705 appearances for the club, scoring 290 times in a glittering era for the Old Lady.
During that time, Del Piero helped the club to six Scudetti, a Coppa Italia and a Champions League in 1996.
