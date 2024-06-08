Home alessandro del piero juventus manchester united newcastle news premier league serie a todayilearned

Juventus icon has 'no regrets' about rejecting Man Utd and Newcastle

Photo: @delpieroale
Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has revealed he had the chance to joining both Manchester United and Newcastle United during his playing days.

Del Piero was tracked by the two Premier League clubs in 2006 following Juventus' demotion to Serie B following the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal.

However, his strong loyalty to Juventus ultimately led him to reject both opportunities and helped the Bianconeri back to Serie A glory.

Talking ahead of Sunday's Soccer Aid, Del Piero was asked by talkSPORT if a move to England ever came close.

Yeah, it happened with Newcastle and Man United.

It didn't happen in the end because I was captain of Juve and happy at Juve and for me it was everything. I was a Juventus fan from the beginning when I was a young kid.

I wasn't looking for more money or more things. They gave me good money in Turin and I became captain and stayed 19 years going through everything from paradise to hell and I'm happy about that.

It's a unique story and a unique journey.

Of course I would have loved to have had the chance to play here because I always enjoyed playing here, but it didn't happen.

Despite being a keen admirer of English football, the now 49-year-old has no regrets about not being able to play in the Premier League.

No regrets because everything that I chose in my career, I don't regret - including relegation with Juventus.

That was a hard choice, but I'm still happy that I made it because I truly believe in one way and that is still my way.

Joining Juventus in 1993, Del Piero made 705 appearances for the club, scoring 290 times in a glittering era for the Old Lady.

During that time, Del Piero helped the club to six Scudetti, a Coppa Italia and a Champions League in 1996.

