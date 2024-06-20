Sir Jim Ratcliffe likens Man United to Coca-Cola
Table of Contents
|Photo: PA
Ratcliffe became the co-owner of the Red Devils in 2023 after completing a deal in excess of £1 billion for a 27.7 percent stake in the Premier League club.
The British billionaire's minority stake deal included Ratcliffe's INEOS team taking control of football operations at the club.
During his time at the helm so far, Ratcliffe and his team have been making behind-the-scenes changes at Old Trafford.
READ MORE: 'Man Utd have ruined careers of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Sofyan Amrabat'
Ratcliffe is clearly aware of United's potential and believes their brand awareness is on par with soft drinks giants Coca-Cola in the world.
Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, the 71-year-old said:
Everybody in the world knows of Manchester because of Manchester United.
Manchester United is like Coca-Cola, isn't it? Everybody knows it. I'm not sure I know why, but it's a fact.
Supporters may then take solace in the fact that Ratcliffe envisages a slightly swifter process than that before the club can begin to truly compete for top honours once again.
The goal for Ratcliffe is Real Madrid, although he's all too aware that Rome wasn't built in a day.
There's room for improvement everywhere we look at Manchester United, and we will improve everything.
We want to be where Real Madrid is today, but it'll take time.
I'm not confident that we'll solve all the problems in the first transfer window.
It will take two or three summer windows to get to a better place.
Also Read:
- Ex-Man Utd assistant gives insight into Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial exit
- Erik ten Hag mocked by WWE commentator amid sack rumours
- Why Marcus Rashford snapped at fan during warm-ups before Newcastle game
- André Onana admits to questioning decision to move to 'Rainchester'
- Diehard Man Utd fan cycled for 11 months from Mongolia to watch FA Cup semi-final
Post a Comment