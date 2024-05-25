Erik ten Hag mocked by WWE commentator amid sack rumours
The drumbeat over the former Ajax Amsterdam boss losing his job is growing deafening.
It has been claimed that ten Hag will be axed after the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday - regardless of whether they win or not.
Replacements have been suggested in the form of Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Tuchel.
And speculation over the Dutchman's future has been a hot topic throughout the week, even stretching its way into the professional world of wrestling.
During Friday night's live episode of SmackDown on TNT Sports, WWE commentator Wade Barrett aimed a cheeky dig at ten Hag's expense regarding his future at Old Trafford.
As tag-team The Bloodline made their way into the ring, Barrett compared Paul Heyman's current situation to the Red Devils boss.
Paul Heyman is basically the Bloodline's answer to Manchester United's Erik ten Hag.
He's still got a job, but for how much longer?
Heyman has been somewhat sidelined in The Bloodline and there are rumours the WWE Hall of Famer could be kicked out.
And Ten Hag finds himself in a similar situation after the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe on the United board.
The British billionaire has already made sweeping changes, including a new CEO and sporting director whilst United have finished the season in their worst-ever position in the Premier League in eighth.
