Wednesday, March 20, 2024

John Cena stars in bizarre Man City pre-season tour video with Erling Haaland

Manchester City have dropped a video announcing their pre-season tour in the USA with help of WWE superstar John Cena in the wildest crossover of 2024.

Pep Guardiola's Treble winners announced their tour of the United States this week.

Their announcement came in the form of a crossover video with Cena and Erling Haaland which has since gone viral.

The Citizens are scheduled to play four friendlies against a variety of opponents in the USA.

They will play friendlies against Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea in the FC Series from July to August.

