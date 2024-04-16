Stag do in Kurt Zouma shirts chase groom dressed as cat

A groom dressed as a cat be pursued by a dozen men wearing West Ham United kits with Kurt Zouma's name on the back has left onlookers stunned.
Footage emerged in February 2022 of Zouma abusing his pet cat in his kitchen.
The disturbing video showed him kicking, slapping, and throwing objects at the animal.
The incident caused a public outcry, with the former Chelsea man being widely condemned for his actions.
He was prosecuted by the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), fined by his club West Ham, and sentenced to 180 hours of community service.
The Frenchman was also handed a 12-month community order and a ban from keeping cats for five years.
Zouma may be doing his best to forget the embarrassment caused by the incident, yet a stag do in Leeds brought it back into the public eye.
What is this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SdrEa7MIYK— george (@StokeyyG2) April 14, 2024
This was them outside the cat protection shop 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/puE55aa4ol— Joey (@JoeyBillins) April 14, 2024
