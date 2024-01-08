Newcastle post cheeky hidden message in match report of Sunderland win

Newcastle United poked fun at Tyne-Wear rivals Sunderland by posting a cheeky hidden message in their official match report.
The two rivals met for the first time in nearly eight years on Saturday afternoon in the third round of the FA Cup.
In front of a packed crowd inside the Stadium of Light, Newcastle came out 3-0 winners after an own goal from Daniel Ballard and a brace by Alexander Isak.
If the result wasn't embarrassing enough, Newcastle players and staff teased their Sunderland counterparts by taking a photo on the pitch after the game.
And to rub salt into the wound, the Magpies have sent their arch-rivals a fiery secret message in the official match report published on their website.
The first letters of each paragraph in the official match report spelled out three distinct messages: SMB, UTM and HWTL.
Whilst difficult to spot, the messages is revealed as the popular Newcastle sayings: "Sad Mackem B*******", "Up the Mags" and "Howay the Lads".