Newcastle take piss out of Sunderland with celebration team photo ON PITCH

Newcastle United rubbed salt in Sunderland's wounds after their FA Cup derby triumph by taking a team picture on the pitch in front of the travelling fans.
The Magpies advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, in what was the first Tyne-Wear derby in eight years.
To rub salt in the wounds of their arch rivals, the entire Newcastle squad decided to take a team photo in front of the packed-out away end, instead of their usual location of inside the dressing room.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe claimed in his post-match interview that the picture wasn't pre-planned
I've got no idea, I just joined in. I had no idea what was going on.
It was just sort of in the game and what happened and I was more than happy to join in.
It continues a week of banter between two of major football clubs in Northeast England.