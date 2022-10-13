Leicester reject fan's 'Brenda Nout' big screen birthday request

Leicester City have blocked a fan from submitting a birthday message announcement amid calls for manager Brendan Rodgers to be sacked.
Rodgers finds himself under extreme pressure at Leicester this season, with just four points from their opening nine games seeing them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.
With fan discontent rising, Leicester have been forced to block one fan's tricky attempt to call for Rodgers' sacking at this weekend's game.
The King Power Stadium will fill with birthday messages approximately 30 minutes before each game, and one fan had submitted a request to have a birthday message displayed for his grandmother "Brenda Nout" during their home game with Crystal Palace this weekend.
If anyones bothering going to the game Saturday can they please keep an eye out on the scoreboards for birthday announcements- approx 30 mins before KO. I’ve just paid for a birthday wish for my grandma Brenda Nout and would love a photo of it. TIA pic.twitter.com/PH6RgyWrBe— stulcfc (@stulcfc) October 11, 2022
Update pic.twitter.com/mlaKRcDy3a— stulcfc (@stulcfc) October 11, 2022
After a ninth-place finish that season, Rodgers guided the Foxes to two consecutive fifth-place finishes in the Premier League.
He also lifted the FA Cup with the Foxes last year - the first time the club have won the trophy in their history.