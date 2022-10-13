 Leicester reject fan's 'Brenda Nout' big screen birthday request | inside World Soccer


Leicester reject fan's 'Brenda Nout' big screen birthday request

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Brendan Rodgers finds himself under extreme pressure at Leicester City this season
Photo: @LCFC

Leicester City have blocked a fan from submitting a birthday message announcement amid calls for manager Brendan Rodgers to be sacked.

Rodgers finds himself under extreme pressure at Leicester this season, with just four points from their opening nine games seeing them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

With fan discontent rising, Leicester have been forced to block one fan's tricky attempt to call for Rodgers' sacking at this weekend's game.

The King Power Stadium will fill with birthday messages approximately 30 minutes before each game, and one fan had submitted a request to have a birthday message displayed for his grandmother "Brenda Nout" during their home game with Crystal Palace this weekend.

Unfortunately for the supporter, Leicester were unable to be fooled and denied his request.

Rodgers has been at Leicester since 2019, replacing former manager Claude Puel midway through the 2018/19 campaign.

After a ninth-place finish that season, Rodgers guided the Foxes to two consecutive fifth-place finishes in the Premier League.

He also lifted the FA Cup with the Foxes last year - the first time the club have won the trophy in their history.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Thursday, October 13, 2022
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License