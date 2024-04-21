Luís Figo trolls Barcelona fans in Uber Eats advert

Former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Luís Figo has recently starred in a commercial for Uber Eats that got a lot of attention.
Figo made a surprising and controversial move to their bitter rivals in July 2000, in what was at the time a world record transfer fee of €62 million.
Two years later, the Portuguese superstar's return to the Camp Nou in the white shirt of their bitter rivals produced one of the defining images of El Clásico history.
READ MORE: John Cena stars in bizarre Man City pre-season tour video with Erling Haaland
There was no sign of the hatred or the hurt subsiding, and a pig's head - among many other things - was launched on to the pitch in Figo's direction as Barcelona fans lashed out at a man they had once so adored.
The image has since become an icon in the history of El Clásico.
And now, the 51-year-old has poked fun at the past in an advert for Uber Eats.
Figo has not hesitated to star in the advertising campaign in which he orders a suckling pig at home for dinner.
Ya está bien de jugar con la comida: Esta vez pide cochinillo por Uber Eats y déjalo en la mesa (a poder ser con unas patatas panaderas) 🐷⚽ pic.twitter.com/5NOqz1Q8qk— Uber Eats España (@ubereats_es) April 18, 2024
For any enquiries, please contact us here.