Luís Figo trolls Barcelona fans in Uber Eats advert

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Luís Figo has recently starred in a commercial for Uber Eats that got a lot of attention.

Figo made a surprising and controversial move to their bitter rivals in July 2000, in what was at the time a world record transfer fee of €62 million.

Two years later, the Portuguese superstar's return to the Camp Nou in the white shirt of their bitter rivals produced one of the defining images of El Clásico history.

There was no sign of the hatred or the hurt subsiding, and a pig's head - among many other things - was launched on to the pitch in Figo's direction as Barcelona fans lashed out at a man they had once so adored.

The image has since become an icon in the history of El Clásico.

Butchered pig's head was thrown onto the pitch towards Luís Figo when he was taking a corner
Photo: @brfootball

And now, the 51-year-old has poked fun at the past in an advert for Uber Eats.

Figo has not hesitated to star in the advertising campaign in which he orders a suckling pig at home for dinner.

